At IGNOU convocation, Nagaland minister stresses need for lifelong learning

Kohima, Mar (PTI) Nagaland Higher Education Minister Temjen Imna Along on Wednesday emphasised the significance of education, lifelong learning, and personal commitment to progress.

Addressing the 38th Convocation of the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), Kohima Centre, here, Along said, "You’ve earned your degrees, and it’s an achievement worth celebrating. But let me remind you, this is just the beginning. You are not just graduates; you are lifelong learners, and your journey doesn’t end with this certificate." Altogether 914 learners graduated from IGNOU Kohima Centre of which 210 physically received their degrees, diplomas, and certificates.

Stressing the importance of continuous learning and the need to challenge the notion that education ends with the acquisition of a certificate, Along said, “Nagaland has one of the highest literacy rates in India, but there is something more crucial we need to address—our mindset towards continuous learning”.

He urged graduates to view education not as an endpoint but as a lifelong process.

"Having a certificate doesn’t mean learning is over. We must continue learning throughout our lives. The real challenge is not in getting the degree, but in applying the knowledge and continuing to grow," he said.

The minister also expressed concern about a trend of educated individuals who avoid hard work or refuse to contribute to their families and communities.

"We cannot become complacent and expect success without effort. Many educated people in Nagaland are part of unions and societies, but they often fail to understand the real issues they are fighting for. Our actions must be purposeful, focused on the greater good,” he added.

Also emphasizing the need for unity and collective progress, the Minister highlighted that Nagaland's strength lies in its people and their ability to work together across tribal lines.

"Our true culture is not about conflict or division. It’s about unity, resilience, and working together to build a prosperous future," he stated.

Along further appealed to the graduates to contribute to the state’s development by focusing on excellence, especially in entrepreneurship and other fields that can benefit the community.

“Nagaland has vast potential, and with educated minds like yours, we can transform this state into an asset for the nation. Let’s unlearn the negative aspects of our culture and focus on learning the right skills to move forward,” he said.

Along also expressed gratitude to the Centre for establishing the IGNOU centre in Nagaland in 2000 and for offering opportunities for higher education to the people of the region. PTI NBS NN