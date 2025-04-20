At Janata Darshan, UP CM Adityanath promises to resolve every issue

Gorakhpur, Apr 20 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday assured the people who had come to meet him with their problems that he would solve every issue.

He was interacting with about 300 people on the second consecutive day of his Janata Darshan at the Gorakhnath temple.

According to an official statement, Adityanath listened to the problems of the people and directed officials to solve them.

He instructed the officials that the solutions should be quick, qualitative and satisfactory.

The chief minister also told the people who sought financial help for treatment that "lack of money will not be a hindrance in the treatment of any needy person".

He instructed the officials to prepare the hospital estimate and send it to the government so that the money for treatment could be released from the chief minister's discretionary fund. PTI CDN SZM SZM