At 'Janta Darbar', UP CM assures financial assistance for medical treatment to those in need

Gorakhpur (UP), Nov 29 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday assured people seeking medical assistance at a 'Janta Darshan' here that they should undergo treatment without worrying about the expenses as the government will provide them full support.

The chief minister met around 200 people during the public interaction programme held at the Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhavan at the Gorakhnath temple complex. Many of them, especially women, requested financial aid for treatment of serious illnesses, according to an official statement.

Adityanath told them not to worry about the cost and to get treated at higher-level hospitals, the statement said.

"The government will arrange the entire cost of treatment. No one should hesitate to seek medical care due to financial issues," he said.

Reassuring a young woman seeking help for her mother's treatment, the chief minister said, "Do not worry. Get the treatment done. The government will make all necessary financial arrangements." He directed officials to immediately process medical estimates and send them to the government so that eligible people can receive timely support from the Chief Minister's Discretionary Fund.

The CM said every complaint would be addressed effectively and assured the people that they should neither panic nor feel troubled. Their applications were handed over to the concerned officials for speedy action.

Adityanath instructed officers to handle public grievances with seriousness and sensitivity. He said strict legal action should be taken in cases involving land grabbing or intimidation.

In cases of family disputes, the CM advised officials to prioritise dialogue by bringing both parties together.