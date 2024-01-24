At JD(U) rally in Patna, Nitish projects himself as a leader with a difference

Patna, Jan 24 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, whose recent political journey has been marked by volte face more than once, on Wednesday sought to underscore that compared with his allies, current and former, he was cut from a different cloth.

The JD(U) president made a comment to this effect at a party rally here, organised to celebrate the 100th birth anniversary of his ideologue and mentor Karpoori Thakur, seen as a veritable show of strength ahead of Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing JD(U) workers and leaders who made little secret of their desire to see the party supremo as the next prime minister, Kumar said, "You all should remember that among other things, Karpoori Thakur will be remembered for never using his clout to promote his family. A marked contrast from many leaders of our times." "I have drawn inspiration from him. You all know that I have never sought to promote any family members of mine," said the longest-serving CM of Bihar, who is accused by detractors of tying up with "political dynasts" like Rahul Gandhi of the Congress and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, whom he has made his deputy.

A key figure in the INDIA coalition who dumped the BJP two years ago, Kumar made no direct reference to the BJP, even though he wryly hinted that he saw its game in conferring 'Bharat Ratna' on Karpoori Thakur, a demand he had been raising for years.

"The announcement shows the realisation that without giving due importance to the extremely backward classes whose cause Karpoori Thakur championed, no one can flourish," said Kumar in an indirect reference to the BJP's furious pitch to position itself as a party that cared for the 'ati-pichhda' segment and looked beyond its core support base of upper castes.

Pointing towards the late leader's son Ram Nath Thakur, who is a JD(U) national general secretary and a Rajya Sabha MP, Kumar said, "He told me that the PM telephoned him after the announcement of Bharat Ratna. I wish to convey my thanks to the PM through the media persons out here, though the PM may say that he took the decision on his own and my repeated pleas to the Centre had no role to play." A Gandhian and socialist by conviction, Kumar prides himself on never having succumbed to the BJP's 'Hindutva' pitch, despite having shared power with the party at the Centre and in the state.

In his 30-minute-long speech, Kumar urged the people to "always live in peace, instead of fighting in the name of Hindus and Muslims", and also pointed out that this was the approach of late Karpoori Thakur, at whose ancestral house prayer congregations saw representatives of all faiths. PTI NAC SOM