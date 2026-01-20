At Kohima Press Club silver jubilee event, Nagaland CM urges scribes to uphold truth

Kohima, Jan 20 (PTI) Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Tuesday urged journalists to uphold truth, ethics, and sensitivity as the media landscape undergoes a rapid transformation driven by technology, misinformation, and shrinking public trust.

Addressing the valedictory session of the Kohima Press Club’s 25th anniversary celebrations, Rio praised its contribution to democratic values and public-interest journalism.

Tracing the history of journalism in Nagaland, the chief minister recalled that the first vernacular publication, ‘Ao Milen’, was launched in 1933, reflecting early efforts to disseminate news despite political and social challenges.

Rio acknowledged the financial difficulties faced by media organisations in the state due to the absence of industries, limited advertising revenue, and inadequate government support, which have led to the closure of several newspapers.

The chief minister commended journalists for their resilience and commitment to serving the public under such constraints.

He said the Kohima Press Club, established in 2001, has grown into a strong institution that promotes ethical reporting, professional solidarity, and responsible storytelling, while playing a crucial role as the fourth estate.

Rio also lauded KPC’s initiatives beyond reporting, including media education, public dialogue, and social welfare activities, and expressed hope that the Club would continue to be a beacon of fearless and responsible journalism.

Calling for public support to protect independent journalism, Press Club of India (PCI) president Sangeeta Barooah Pisharoty warned that India’s media is facing a serious credibility and freedom crisis due to corporate control, restrictive laws, and a broken financial model.

Speaking as the Guest of Honour at KPC’s Silver Jubilee celebrations, Pisharoty said Indian journalism has witnessed a “downward spiral” over the past two decades, with corporate-funded media increasingly replacing public-interest journalism.

She stressed that the press’s primary allegiance must be to the public, as the fourth pillar of democracy.

Expressing concern over the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, Pisharoty said the removal of journalistic exemptions would hamper investigative reporting and weaken accountability.

The senior journalist also claimed that the Act has diluted the Right to Information mechanism by restricting access to information in the name of privacy.

Pisharoty observed that the line between journalism and public relations has nearly disappeared, with many legacy media organisations serving political and business interests rather than citizens. In contrast, she said independent digital platforms, despite limited resources, are now carrying forward public-interest journalism.

Urging citizens to play a role in sustaining independent media, she called for financial support through subscriptions and small donations, stating that even modest contributions help safeguard democracy.

As the PCI president, Pisharoty outlined key priorities, including setting up a legal assistance cell for journalists facing cases, conducting free workshops on technology and digital security, and forming a federation of elected press clubs across India. She invited the Kohima Press Club to join the initiative.

Earlier, KPC president Alice Yhoshu traced the Club’s journey since its launch in January 2001, noting that it now has 66 members and remains committed to the belief that a healthy democracy depends on a free and responsible press. PTI NBS NN