At ‘Lakhpati Didi' event in Gujarat, beneficiaries attribute success to PM's policies, motivation

Navsari (Gujarat), Mar 8 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with beneficiaries of ‘Lakhpati Didi’ scheme in Gujarat’s Navsari district on Saturday on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

Modi, who attended the ‘Lakhpati Didi Sammelan’ at Vansi Borsi village, also disbursed Rs 450 crore in financial assistance to more than 2.5 lakh women from over 25,000 Self-Help Groups (SHGs).

The scheme was launched by the Union government in 2023 and recognises women members of SHGs, who have an annual income of at least Rs 1 lakh from agriculture, animal husbandry, and small industries, as ‘Lakhpati Didis’.

Modi engaged in 'prerna samvaad' with a group of 'Lakhpati Didis' who shared their experiences, with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Navsari MP C R Paatil in attendance.

The PM had a notepad and pencil in his hand and was seen jotting down key points of the discussion, which centred on the experiences of the women and the progress they had made due to various government welfare schemes.

Modi said the target to create three crore Lakhpati Didis may soon be surpassed with the figure touching five crore in due course, an official release said.

"Discussing expansion plans, the prime minister suggested to the Lakhpati Didis to bring their business online for greater market access. He said women like them in rural areas will lead the path to Viksit Bharat," stated the release.

The women, during the discussion, exuded confidence about the scheme and said they may even be attending the 'Crorepati Didi' programme in a few years time, the release added.

"Most women said they have managed to become Lakhpati Didis due to the policies of PM Modi and the motivation he has provided. A woman said while she could not fly a plane, she got the opportunity to become a drone pilot. Instead of being referred to as bhabhi, she is called pilot in her home and village," the release informed.

Lauding the initiative to promote millets, a woman said that her 'khakhra' has attained popularity, to which the PM said the dish (a thin cracker made from mat bean, wheat flour and oil) is no longer limited to Gujarat but has attained national fame, the release said quoting the interaction.

"A woman said that receiving an invite for the interaction was a very proud moment for her. Some neighbours even requested in a lighter vein to not complain about them during the meeting," it added.

A highlight of the mega event was its security cover that fully comprised women police personnel.