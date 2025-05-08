At least 100 terrorists, associates killed in strikes, Op Sindoor on: Rajnath at all-party meeting

New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told an all-party meeting on Thursday that at least 100 hardcore terrorists and their associates were killed in Indian strikes on terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) under the ongoing Operation Sindoor, sources said.

The meeting saw opposition parties backing the government in the military action and hailing the armed forces, as leaders across the political spectrum projected a united front amid heightened tensions between the two neighbouring countries.

Chairing the meeting, Singh, in his briefing and then responding to points raised by the leaders of different parties, said India does not want escalation but will give a befitting reply to Pakistan if attacked, the sources added.

"In the moment of crisis, we are with the government," Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge told reporters after the meeting, a view reiterated by his party colleague and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and echoed by several other opposition leaders.

Singh noted that it is a emerging and evolving situation, declining to get into the details of the continuing Indian operation.

Kharge said, "The defence minister said this is a sensitive time and in the interest of the country, detailed questions are not to be asked as they pertain to defence secrets." The Congress chief, though, conveyed his disappointment over Prime Minister Narendra Modi not attending the all-party meeting.

A number of opposition leaders, the sources said, referred to the Pakistani claim of downing Indian fighter jets and wondered if the government needed to counter such propaganda.

Gandhi and John Brittas of the CPI(M) suggested that a special session of Parliament should be convened, saying it would send out a message of united national resolve.

Singh said at least 100 people, including hardcore terrorists and their associates, were killed in the Indian strikes. A source quoted him as saying, "It is difficult to give an exact estimate as the operation is still ongoing and we are collating the details. India will give a befitting reply if Pakistan attacks." The operation has achieved its intended objectives, the defence minister added.

Addressing reporters after the meeting, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said, "The discussions were conducted in a constructive and serious manner given the gravity of the issue at hand. The defence minister briefed all leaders in detail about Operation Sindoor. Each leader expressed their views with responsibility and maturity, recognising the major challenge the country is currently facing." "Across party lines, political leaders said there is no place for politics in such critical times. All leaders unanimously congratulated our armed forces on the success of Operation Sindoor and assured their full support to the government, with no dissent whatsoever," he added.

The leaders shared their concerns on the issue of national security and the safety of all Indians, especially in border areas, but extended their support, Rijiju said. He quoted Singh as having said, "We do not do politics just for forming governments but also to build the nation." Leaders from all political parties, including the Congress, AIMIM, Trinamool Congress (TMC), DMK, BJD and Janata Dal (United), extended full cooperation to the government on the issue of national security.

"The raksha mantri told the meeting that it was an ongoing operation and that is why he cannot share the technical details of Operation Sindoor," Rijiju said, adding that this was the reason why armed forces officials were not present at the meeting as they were busy with the operation.

Gandhi told reporters, "There are certain things that should not be discussed. Everyone simply gave their support." The government informed the gathering that only terrorists camps and places harbouring terrorists were struck and all steps would be taken to ensure the safety of people, especially in border areas.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said he complimented the armed forces and the government for conducting Operation Sindoor.

"I also said that we should run an international campaign against The Resistance Front (a Lashkar-e-Taiba proxy) and the UN Security Council should designate it as a terror organisation. We also need to ask the United States to designate the TRF as a foreign terrorist organisation," he said.

The sources said Owaisi also raised the issue of online abuse aimed at Himanshi Narwal, wife of naval officer Vinay Narwal, who was one of the 26 people killed by terrorists in Pahalgam on April 22. Some opposition leaders called for taking all measures to ensure communal harmony.

BJD leader Sasmit Patra said his party "wholeheartedly commends the extraordinary courage, clinical precision and gallant professionalism of our armed forces in carrying out Operation Sindoor. We salute every officer, soldier, unit involved in this mission".

"We are united against the fight on terrorism from Pakistan. This is the need of the hour. We should fight shoulder to shoulder. There should be no division between us," TMC leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay said.

Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president J P Nadda attended the meeting.

The government had also convened an all-party meeting on April 24 to brief leaders on the Pahalgam attack. PTI KR SKU ASK SKC AO RC