At least 150 books expose Nehru-Gandhi family's deceit, corruption, immoral relationships: BJP MP

New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) BJP MP Nishikant Dubey claimed on Wednesday that there are at least 150 books that expose the Nehru-Gandhi family's "deceit, corruption and immoral relationships".

Sharing brief details about some of the books, including those banned, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader pitched for a discussion in the Lok Sabha on these books at a time when the Congress and other opposition parties have held Parliament "hostage" for three days over former Army chief M M Naravane's unpublished book.

"I urge the speaker (Om Birla) to allow a discussion on these published books, which have the story of what happened before 2014 and how that harmed the country. A big section of people is not aware of these books," Dubey told a press conference in the Parliament House complex.

"These books contain the history of the Nehru-Gandhi family's deceit, corruption and immoral relationship that made the country suffer," he added.

BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal, who is also the party's chief whip in the Lok Sabha, was present with Dubey when he addressed the press conference. PTI PK RC