At least 20 injured as bus falls into gorge in J&K's Rajouri

Jammu, May 30 (PTI) At least 20 people were injured after a bus carrying pilgrims skidded off the road and rolled down into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Thursday, officials said.

The accident took place in the Kalidhar area of the district, they said, adding that the bus rolled around 150 feet down into the gorge.

The vehicle was carrying pilgrims to the Shiv Khori area, the officials said.

A rescue operation has been launched and the injured are being shifted to a hospital, they added. PTI AB RC