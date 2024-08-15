At least 20 pc of women officers will soon head police stations in Bihar: DGP

Patna, Aug 15 (PTI) At least 20 per cent of women officers will soon be heading police stations in Bihar, DGP RS Bhatti said here on Thursday.

Bhatti hoisted the tricolour at the police headquarters here to mark the 78th Independence Day.

In his address to the police personnel, the director general of police said, "The number of women working in Bihar Police has reached around 30,000. Of them, 223 women officers are currently posted as station in-charge or additional station in-charge in various police stations across the state." "Around 20 per cent of women police officers will soon be heading police stations in the state," he said.

"Women help desks have been established in every police station in the state where right from listening to the complaint to execution of action is being ensured by women police officers. Bihar Police are working towards increasing the strength of women in the force," the DGP said.

Bhatti said that the police are working to increase compensation to the next of kin of policemen slain on duty to Rs 1.5 crore from the current Rs 25 lakh.

"It has not been finalised so far but we are working in that direction. A high-level meeting has been called in this regard on Monday. The amount will be given by the Bihar Police from its welfare fund," he added.

The DGP said 15,000 personnel have gotten promotions in recent times and arrangements are being made to give timely promotions to all the policemen.

He said that the quality of investigation is an important parameter in the concept of effective law enforcement.

"In this direction, for the first time in Bihar, two cyber forensic labs of national standard will be built. FIR and case diary are being registered digitally through Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & Systems (CCTNS)," he added. PTI PKD ACD