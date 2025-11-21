At least 20 robbers loot teacher's house in Jharkhand's Palamu

Medininagar, Nov 21 (PTI) At least 20 robbers held the family of a government teacher hostage at gunpoint and looted their house for four hours in Jharkhand’s Palamu district, police said on Friday.

The incident took place at Kukhi village within Haidernagar police station limits on Thursday night.

Station house officer Afzal Ansari said the gang, carrying pistols and knives, beat teacher Mrityunjay Mehta and his wife Anita Devi with iron rods and wreaked havoc inside the house.

He said the robbers looted gold and silver jewellery, cash and other valuables worth several lakhs of rupees.

The injured couple is undergoing treatment at Hussainabad sub-divisional hospital.

Their statements will be recorded to identify the robbers, Ansari said.

An FIR has been lodged against unidentified persons, and the case is being investigated thoroughly, he said. PTI COR RPS RPS MNB