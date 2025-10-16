At least 2,000 kg of spurious sweets seized in west Delhi locality

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) The Delhi Police on Thursday seized between 2,000 kg and 2,500 kg of adulterated milk-based sweets in a raid in west Delhi's Raghubir Nagar area, an officer said.

The operation was carried out following a tip-off about large-scale production of adulterated food items being prepared in the area.

"A huge quantity of boxes containing adulterated milk-based sweets was recovered. The seized products were meant to be supplied to various sweet shops in the city ahead of the festival rush," a police officer said.

Samples of the seized sweets have been sent for laboratory testing to determine the nature and extent of adulteration, the officer said.

The premises where the sweets were being produced were sealed, and a hunt for those responsible is on, the officer said.