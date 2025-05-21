At least 26 Naxalites killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh

Narayanpur: More than 26 Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security forces in the forests along the border of Narayanpur-Bijapur districts in Chhattisgarh, officials said on Wednesday.

A `supporter' of police was killed and a police jawan was injured in the gunfight, they said.

The encounter took place in dense forests between Abhujmad and Indravati national park area when a joint team of District Reserve Guard (DRG) of police from four districts was out on anti-Naxal operation, said deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma.

"More than 26 Naxalites, some of them probably top cadres, were killed. One supporter of the police was killed and a police jawan was injured in the action," said Sharma, who holds the home portfolio.

Combing operations are still underway, he added.