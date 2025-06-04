At least 4 dead, several injured in Bengaluru stampede

Bengaluru, Jun 4 (PTI) At least four people are dead and several others were injured in a stampede near the Chinnaswamy Stadium as thousands of RCB fans gathered to catch a glimpse of the team after their first-ever IPL win, according to official sources.

However, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said, "no information on deaths in RCB celebrations in Bengaluru, will inform on receiving details." According to eyewitnesses, a stampede-like situation emerged as fans crowded the venue of the felicitation. Visuals showed police shifting the injured persons and those who fell unconscious in ambulances to nearby hospitals.

Visuals also showed some of those who were in an unconscious state being administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) by those nearby. Police had a tough time in crowd management as a large number of cricket enthusiasts tried to gain entry, at the same time, into the stadium.

Police used mild force to control the crowd and bring the situation under control ahead of a special felicitation at the stadium for the RCB team organised by the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA).

"It was a young, vibrant crowd. We cannot use lathi," Shivakumar said. The reason for the stampede was, however, not immediately known.

According to a traffic advisory from the Bengaluru police, entry to Chinnaswamy Stadium was limited to only those with valid tickets and passes."As there is limited parking facility available near the Chinnaswamy Stadium, those who are attending the event are advised to use public transport and Metro. The public is requested to cooperate," it had said. PTI AMP KSU PYK VGN