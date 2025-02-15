At least 4 women injured in stampede-like situation at New Delhi railway station: Official

New Delhi: At least four women were reportedly injured and rushed to hospitals after a stampede-like situation broke out at the New Delhi railway station late on Saturday evening, triggering a chaos on platform numbers 14 and 15, officials said.

Several passengers also claimed that at least four women were rushed to nearby hospitals after they reportedly fainted due to suffocation.

In an official statement, the deputy commissioner of police (railway) said many people were present on platform number 14 when the Prayagraj Express train was standing at the platform.

The officer further said the Swantrata Senani Express and Bhubaneshwar Rajdhani Express were delayed and the passengers of these trains were also present on platform numbers 12, 13 and 14.

"As per CMI, every hour 1,500 general tickets were sold by railways due to which the station got overcrowded and became uncontrollable. There was a stampede at platform no. 14 and near escalator near platform no. 16," the DCP said.

The incident occurred around 9:55 pm, prompting an emergency response.

Authorities immediately dispatched rescue teams and four fire tenders were rushed to the site to assist in the relief efforts, Delhi Fire Services (DFS) chief Atul Garg said.

Initial reports suggest overcrowding due to train services for the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj led to the situation.

Northern Railway CPRO Himanshu Upadhyay told PTI that due to a heavy rush, some passengers pushed each other, which caused injuries to some of them. They have been taken to hospitals for first aid.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said in a post on X that the situation at the station is now under control, Delhi Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel have reached the spot and the injured have been taken to hospitals. Special trains are being run to tackle the sudden rush, he added.