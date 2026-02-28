At least 7 people killed in fire cracker unit explosion in Andhra Pradesh

Vetlapalem (Andhra Pradesh), Feb 28 (PTI) At least seven people were killed here in Kakinada district on Saturday, following an explosion at a crackers unit, said Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha.

The Home Minister feared that casualties could rise and added that several people have been shifted to hospitals for treatment.

"We got information that seven people died and several others have been shifted to the hospital," Anitha said while talking to a news channel.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed sadness over the explosion.

"The explosion at a crackers manufacturing unit at Vetlapalem village in Kakinada district has really pained me. Multiple people losing their lives in this accident is sad," said Naidu in a post on X.

Naidu said he spoke to officials over the accident and directed them to extend immediate help to the victims.

We are monitoring the rescue efforts and will come to the aid of affected families, he said.

According to an official press release, up to 20 people were working in the crackers unit when the blast occurred.

Naidu directed senior officials and ministers to visit the accident site.