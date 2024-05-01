At least 80 schools receive bomb threats in Delhi NCR

New Delhi: Panic gripped school students and parents early morning on Wednesday after at least 80 schools in Delhi-NCR received bomb threats via email on Wednesday morning, officials said.

The Ministry of Home Affairs said it appears to be a hoax call and that there was no need to panic.

Delhi Police said it has conducted a thorough check of all schools that received the bomb threat but nothing was found.

“Some schools of Delhi received e-mails regarding bomb threats. Delhi Police has conducted thorough check of all such schools as per protocol,” Delhi Police said in a post on X.

“Nothing objectionable has been found. It appears that these calls seem to be hoax. We request the public not to panic and maintain peace,” it said.