At least four drown in Bihar during Chhath

Rohtas/Khagaria: Four persons, including a five-year-old boy, drowned at different places in Rohtas district of Bihar on Thursday when large crowds had gathered at water bodies as part of Chhath festivities, police said.

According to Sub Divisional Police Officer, Bikramganj, Kumar Sanjay, two persons, both residents of Pipra village, drowned in the Chausa canal.

The deceased were identified as Ayush Kumar (18) and Abhishek Kumar (22), said the SDPO.

According to Harsh Hari, Circle Officer of Tilauthu, a five-year-old boy drowned in a pond near his village, Bhadokhara. The child was taken to the pond by his father Kush Dubey.

The CO also said four persons, all residents of Pipra village, had slipped into deep waters in Sone river. One of them was rescued by divers who also fished out the body of 32-year-old Pintu Yadav while a search was on for Dharmendra and Abhinav, brother and nephew respectively of the deceased.

Meanwhile, in a similar incident reported from Khagaria, about 400 km away from Rohtas, a 22-year-old man was swept by strong currents in river Kosi.

According to Shubham Pandey, the SHO of Mansi police station, a search was on for Gajendra Kumar, who was a resident of Bangalia village.