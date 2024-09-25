At least one polling station in each seat to be managed entirely by women in Haryana

Chandigarh, Sep 25 (PTI) At least one polling station in each assembly segment in Haryana, which goes to polls on October 5, will be managed entirely by women and persons with disabilities.

At these women-staffed polling stations, all election workers, including police and security personnel, will be women.

"To promote gender equality and enhance the role of women in the electoral process, at least one polling station in each assembly constituency will be managed entirely by women and PwD employees," Chief Electoral Officer, Haryana, Pankaj Agarwal said on Wednesday.

In addition, each assembly constituency will have at least one model polling station, showcasing local materials and art forms, he said.

Agarwal also stated that each district will have at least one polling station managed by a team of the youngest eligible employees available in that district.

Voter assistance booths will be set up at polling stations, staffed by Booth Level Officers and officers, to assist voters in locating their polling booth number and serial number in the electoral roll.

These VABs will be clearly marked with signs and positioned near polling centres to be easily visible to voters on election day, he said.

An alphabetical locator, generated from the ERO-Net (electoral roll management and form processing), will be placed at the VAB to help voters easily find their names and serial numbers in the electoral roll, he said.

He also said that 'Voter Information Slips' are being issued to provide voters with information related to polling. The slip will include details such as the polling booth, serial no. of the electoral roll, poll date and time, along with a QR code, but not the photograph of the voter.

Agarwal directed all District Electoral Officers and Returning Officers to ensure that the Voter Information Slips are distributed to all enrolled voters at least five days before the polling date.

He clarified that the slip will not be accepted as proof of identity for voters.