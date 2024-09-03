At least Rs 50 crore needed to reconstruct Kolhapur auditorium with modern amenities: Pawar

Pune, Sep 3 (PTI) NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said at least Rs 50 crore fund is needed to reconstruct the iconic Keshavrao Bhosale theatre in Kolhapur with modern amenities, implying that Rs 20 crore sanctioned by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was insufficient.

A major heritage icon of Kolhapur city, the auditorium, originally built over 100 years ago during the rule of Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj, was gutted in a major fire on August 8.

Addressing an event after visiting the remains of the auditorium, Pawar, a Rajya Sabha member, announced a Rs 1 crore aid from the MP fund.

He also appealed to public representatives to contribute to reconstructing a state-of-the-art auditorium with all amenities.

"I inspected the structure today. If this auditorium needs to be built again, it should be an excellent one. Ensure that the structure will have more facilities for artists. I was told that the Chief Minister announced Rs 20 crore for the reconstruction, but at least Rs 50 crore would be needed if you want to rebuild an excellent structure," Pawar said.

The former Union minister said public representatives generally use funds considering the vote potential.

However, in the case of artists, arts, and literature, public representatives are not that generous, Pawar rued.

"If we want to build an excellent auditorium, we seek more funds from the state government. But at the same time, as public representatives, we should also start contributing. I give Rs 1 crore from my MP funds for the construction of the auditorium," he announced.

In a lighter vein, Pawar said he ensures to unwrap a book if it is presented to him at public events and recalled how he had received a book on Golwalkar guruji (RSS sarsanghchalak) which was covered.

"Upon receiving a book at any event, I generally open the wrapping to see it because I was once presented some books at an event. I did not open the wrapping but later saw that one of the books was on Golwalkar Guruji. After that incident, I decided that if a wrapped book is presented by someone, I will unwrap it before accepting it," the veteran politician said. PTI SPK NSK