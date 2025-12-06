At least two IndiGo flight services cancelled in Andhra

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh), Dec 6 (PTI) Domestic carrier IndiGo on Saturday cancelled flight service from Tirupati to Hyderabad and vice versa and from Vijayawada to Delhi, officials said.

An Indigo flight from Tirupati to Hyderabad and vice versa was cancelled on Saturday until 9 pm. Also, seven flights were delayed, an official told PTI.

According to Tirupati Airport director D Boominathan, on Friday, 10 flights were cancelled.

However, he noted that advance intimation to passengers saved the day for the airport on Friday, resulting in no congestion, though five flights were delayed up to an hour.

Further, he noted that IndiGo had made all the arrangements for its affected passengers on Friday, including arranging drinking water, food, taxis and also booking up to 40 rooms in Tirupati town.

He said about 1,000 passengers were affected on Friday.

Moreover, Boominathan pointed out that the airport requiring to use only half its capacity was also a reason for avoiding congestion.

He said about 2,000 passengers turn up at the airport on an average per day.

Meanwhile, Vijayawada Airport director Lakshmikanth Reddy noted that only one IndiGo flight to Delhi was cancelled today up to around 5.30 pm while other flights from the airline operated with a lag of up to two hours. PTI STH KH