At Maha Kumbh, religious leaders, experts to discuss ways to tackle climate change on Feb 16

Lucknow, Feb 12 (PTI) Amid rising global concerns over climate change, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to approach religious leaders for ways to deal with the climate challenge.

The state government, in partnership with the International Forum for Environment, Sustainability & Technology (iFOREST), an organisation of scientists and environmentalists, will host ‘Faith of Kumbh and Climate Change’ at the Maha Kumbh on February 16 — a climate conclave featuring religious leaders and experts.

When asked why religious leaders have been approached for the conclave, UP Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar said, “Because these dharma gurus are thought leaders too who have the power to influence societal consciousness.” A session on the 'Role of religious leaders in environmental protection and climate change mitigation' would have experts discussing how “thought leaders” can help find a solution to the vexed issue.

Other topics like 'Role of governments in promoting and backing faith-based organisations in climate action', 'Role of religious organisations in disaster relief, adaptation, and mitigation', 'Water security and climate change', and 'Promoting Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment)' would all witness religious leaders rubbing shoulders with experts.

“We have for long utilised religious leaders to influence minds for various causes. As DM of Aligarh and Moradabad, I remember taking the help of dharma gurus for their support on pulse polio.

"Now, what could be a bigger and better issue than climate change? These seers are repositories of ancient wisdom and knowledge, and we intend to gain from their insight,” Kumar said.

The chief secretary further said many seers are going about this task quietly.

"For instance, I saw a seer at the Maha Kumbh reminding his followers that a holy dip would be meaningless if they threw plastic bottles and other waste in the river. So this seer deftly used his influence to remind the devotees that ‘punya’ would accrue only if they played a part in ensuring that the Ganga and other rivers flow clean,” Kumar said.

“The human disconnect with nature has led to issues like climate change, which means, with the right guidance, we have the power to reverse it too. It is here that these religious leaders fit in perfectly,” he added.

Anil Kumar, Principal Secretary, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Department of UP government, said that the climate crisis is also a spiritual crisis because it indicates a human disconnect with the environment.

“This upcoming conclave seeks to bridge the sacred and the sustainable, recognising that faith communities — with their moral authority and grassroots connections — are indispensable allies in tackling the climate crisis," the principal secretary told PTI.

The unique get-together will see religious gurus like Swami Chidanand Saraswati, head of Pramarth Niketan Ashram, Rishikesh; Sister Manorama from Brahma Kumaris; Swami Mukundananda, founder of Jagadguru Kripalu Yog Trust; and Acharya Hari Das Gupta from the Kailash Mansarovar suggesting the way ahead to tackle climate issues.

Besides, Professor Chandramauli Upadhyay, Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Varanasi; Swami Atmashradhananda, secretary of Ram Krishna Mission Ashram, Kanpur; and Gaur Gopal Das, member of ISKCON will also attend the conclave.

The experts who will participate in the meeting include Dr Chandra Bhushan, CEO of iFOREST; Dr Rajendra Singh, known as the 'Waterman of India'; prominent academics like Upendra Tripathi of National Institute of Advanced Studies, Indian Institute of Science; Rajendra Ratnoo, National Institute of Disaster Management, and RR Rashmi from TERI.

Besides, industry leaders like Amarendu Prakash, Chairman, Steel Authority of India Limited, and Anil Kumar Jain, Chairman, Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board, would be there too.