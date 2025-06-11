At meetings of ASEAN-led mechanisms, India shares grave concerns on threat posed by terrorism

New Delhi, Jun 11 (PTI) India shared grave concerns about the threat posed by state-sponsored terrorism in light of the recent terror attack in Pahalgam at meetings of two key ASEAN-led mechanisms and outlined that Operation Sindoor was "measured, non-escalatory, proportionate and responsible".

Secretary (East) P Kumaran represented India at the East Asia Summit Senior Officials' Meeting (EAS SOM) held on June 10 and the ASEAN Regional Forum Senior Officials' Meeting (ARF SOM) on June 11 in Malaysia's Penang.

Malaysia currently hold the ASEAN Chair.

"Secretary (East) appreciated the role of the ASEAN-led mechanisms, and ARF and EAS in particular, in the emerging regional architecture for promoting mutual trust and understanding in the region. He shared India's grave concerns about the threat posed by state sponsored terrorism in light of the heinous terror attack in Pahalgam in the Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

"He outlined that India's response in Operation Sindoor was measured, non-escalatory, proportionate and responsible," it said.

On April 22, terrorists killed 26 people, mostly tourists, in Pahalgam in south Kashmir.

India launched Operation Sindoor early on May 7 to destroy nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack.

All subsequent retaliations to Pakistani offensives were carried out under this operation.

The MEA in its statement said the meetings were attended by senior officials of participating countries of EAS and ARF and were chaired by Dato' Sri Amran Mohamed Zin, Secretary General of Malaysia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Kumaran, in his intervention at the EAS SOM, underlined the important role played by the leaders-led EAS platform to promote peace, security and stability in the Indo-Pacific.

He also highlighted the strong convergence between the Indo-Pacific Oceans' Initiative (IPOI) and the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP); and expressed constructive support for the proposed outcome documents for the 20th East Asia Summit and discussed regional and international issues.

"The Secretary (East) also invited EAS Participating Countries for the upcoming activities being hosted in India, including the EAS Knowledge Exchange Workshop on Energy Efficiency Policies and Programs -- Mission LiFE and Conclave of EAS Heads of Higher Education Institutions at Nalanda University," the statement said.

At the ARF SOM, activities and exchanges under ARF over the past year were reviewed and future plans and activities were discussed at the meeting.

Senior officials exchanged views on regional and international developments, including important issues such as terrorism, maritime and cyber security, among others, the MEA said.

Kumaran also highlighted India's active participation in the different intersessional activities of ARF, such as the 16th Inter-sessional Meeting on Maritime Security and the 16th Inter-Sessional Meeting on Non-Proliferation and Disarmament.

During the visit, the Secretary (East) held bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Australia, Brunei, Cambodia, Malaysia, New Zealand, Republic of Korea and Singapore, the statement added.

MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal in a post also shared some update on these meetings along with some photographs.

"Secretary (East) P. Kumaran met with Dato' Sri Amran Mohammed Zin, Secretary General, MoFA, Malaysia @MalaysiaMFA and ASEAN Leader of Senior Officials’ Meeting (SOM), on the sidelines of East Asia Summit (EAS) and ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) SOM in Penang, Malaysia," he posted.

"Held discussions to fully realize the India-Malaysia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership established during the visit of PM YAB Dato' Seri Anwar Ibrahim of Malaysia, to India in Aug 2024. Congratulated Secretary General on successful adoption of ‘ASEAN Community Vision 2045’ under Malaysia's chairmanship of ASEAN. Also discussed ways to widen India's engagement with ASEAN in the context EAS and ASEAN-India Summit framework to strengthen the ASEAN-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, and exchanged views on other regional and multilateral issues," Jaiswal wrote on X. PTI KND ZMN