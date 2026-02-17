At meetings with EC, parties seek one or two-phase assembly polls in Assam

Guwahati, Feb 17 (PTI) Recognised national and state political parties of Assam, during their meetings with the EC on Tuesday, asked for holding the assembly polls in Assam in either a single or a maximum of two phases in Assam, officials said.

The full bench of the EC, led by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, is on a visit to Assam to review preparedness for the forthcoming assembly elections in the state.

Kumar, along with Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, along with Assam Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Goel, held meetings at a hotel here on the second day of their three-day visit to the state.

Among the national parties, Aam Aadmi Party, BJP, CPI(M) and Congress attended the meeting, while among the state parties, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) held separate meetings with the Commission.

Majority of political parties demanded that the polls be conducted in a single phase or a maximum of two phases. They also urged the EC to schedule the election dates keeping in mind the Bihu festival, an official release said.

The political parties, in general, appreciated the conduct of the Special Revision of the electoral rolls in Assam.

The parties also gave suggestions for ensuring the peaceful conduct of elections in the state, the release added.

The CEC is also scheduled to hold meetings with the chief secretary, home secretary, director general of police, chief electoral officer, police nodal officer and other senior officials of the state government during the day.

Gyanesh Kumar and the two election commissioners will address the media on the last day of their visit on February 18.

Elections to the 126-member Assam Assembly were likely to be held in March-April, with the term of the current assembly ending on May 20. PTI DG NN