At Mhow rally, Patwari apologises to Rahul for Congress' MP Lok Sabha wipe out

Indore, Jan 27 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari on Monday apologised to his senior leader Rahul Gandhi for the party losing all 29 seats in the state in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Speaking at the 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' rally in Mhow in the presence of Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, Patwari further claimed Narendra Modi would not have become prime minister for a third term if the Congress had won at least 10 seats in MP.

Taking the blame for the debacle, Patwari said, "We all will together compensate for this electoral defeat in the coming time. I assure you again that all of us in the Congress family will together ensure the old glory of the party returns in the state." There was a lot of disappointment among Congress workers after losing the last assembly elections in the state, but now the party is standing up again with full strength, he added.

Patwari alleged ruling BJP has not fulfilled major promises made to the voters in the 2023 MP assembly polls. PTI HWP MAS BNM