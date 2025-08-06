At Moradabad event, Adityanath slams opposition over 'appeasement politics'

Moradabad (UP), Aug 6 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on opposition parties saying those who once ruled by indulging in appeasement politics now find themselves politically isolated.

Speaking at an event here, he asserted that the BJP's welfare schemes are rooted in "santushtikaran" (satisfaction) rather than "tushtikaran" (appeasement), and are designed to benefit every citizen without discrimination.

"These are the people who neither stood with society nor worked for the future generations. Today, they are neither here nor there," he remarked after inaugurating the newly-constructed Atal Residential School in Moradabad, built at a cost of Rs 79 crore.

Adityanath accused the opposition of treating power like a private shop and reducing education to a den of cheating, disorder, and caste-based politics.

"They are now uncomfortable with our model of inclusive development," he added.

As a special gesture ahead of Raksha Bandhan, Shri Krishna Janmashtami, and Independence Day, he announced that all women in the state will be offered free travel on UPSRTC buses from August 8 to 10.

Adityanath dedicated the Atal residential school to children of labourers and underprivileged families, describing it as a "model temple of learning" in memory of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee during his birth centenary year.

"This institution will not only be a centre of education but also of discipline, values, and self-reliance," he said.

He noted that the school has been funded using the BOCW (Building and Other Construction Workers) welfare fund, which under previous governments was allegedly misused for corruption.

"Today, the same funds are being utilised to educate workers' children, as directed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said.

He added that 18 Atal residential schools have been established across the state, currently providing free, quality education to over 18,000 children from labourer and orphan backgrounds.

Adityanath announced that the government will not only provide free residential education till Class 12 but will also bear the entire cost of higher education - including courses in medicine and engineering - for deserving students from these schools.

He emphasized the state's improved educational performance, stating that Uttar Pradesh now ranks among the top 3 to 5 states in education nationally.

The schools offer modern infrastructure, including smart classrooms, sports facilities, science labs, hostels, and skill development centres. The education model reflects the government's "unshakable commitment to reform," he said.

Taking direct aim at the Samajwadi Party, Adityanath accused the party of insulting Indian traditions.

Recalling an earlier controversy, he said, "During the Kalyan Singh government, when the letter 'G' was taught as 'Ganesh', the SP objected and said it should be 'Gadha' (donkey). This is the same party that did not hesitate to insult Lord Ganesh." He blamed the previous SP government for widespread cheating, delayed teacher recruitment, and promoting nepotism, casteism, and administrative chaos.

"Every district had mafia domination. The state was burning with riots and lawlessness," he said. PTI KIS ZMN