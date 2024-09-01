At MTP conference in Latur, doctors discuss abortion laws, legal reforms

Latur, Sept 1 (PTI) Over 500 gynaecologists from across India met over two days in Maharashtra’s Latur to discuss various developments concerning women’s health, including abortion laws and the necessary legal reforms.

Medical Termination of Pregnancy Conference-2024, which concluded on Sunday, was organised by ‘Bhartiya Stri Rog Sanghatana’ at the Grand Sarovar Hotel here.

The MTPCON focused on issues related to abortion and will serve as a platform to discuss the latest technological advancements, new developments, and treatment methodologies in women’s healthcare, said the organisers.

The conference addressed over 150 topics, including abortion laws and necessary legal reforms.

Speaking at the event, Latur MP Dr Shivaji Kalge said he would advocate in Parliament for increased budgetary provisions for the medical sector.

Former state minister and Congress MLA Amit Deshmukh stressed the importance of maintaining good health for all, especially for homemakers who care for their families. PTI COR NR