At poll rally, Tejashwi promises gas cylinders for Rs 500

Muzaffarpur, Oct 29 (PTI) INDIA bloc's CM candidate in Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav, on Wednesday promised that cooking gas cylinders would be made available for Rs 500 if the RJD-led opposition came to power in the state.

Yadav made the promise at a rally in Muzaffarpur, where he shared the stage with Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the opposition in Lok Sabha.

"Gas cylinders will be available for Rs 500 if Tejashwi forms the next government," he told the rally.

He also claimed that the slew of populist measures taken in the recent past by the NDA government in the state had been a "copy" of whatever he had promised earlier.

Citing an example, Yadav said, "We had promised 200 units of free electricity. Those in power got scared that this would resonate with voters. So, they made 125 units free." The RJD leader also sought to draw a contrast between his women-centric promises like 'Mai Bahin Yojana', which proposes a monthly stipend of Rs 2,500, and the 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana' recently launched by the Nitish Kumar government, as part of which Rs 10,000 have been transferred into accounts of over 1 crore women.

"We are promising assistance. What the government has offered is money given on credit, which they will seek to recover with interest," claimed Yadav.

The RJD leader’s posturing may be seen as an attempt to wean away a section of women voters of the state, who have been said to be more inclined towards the NDA.

Yadav also took a jibe at Kumar, the JD(U) president, saying "the government in the state is being run through remote control by the BJP".

"But, we Biharis must drive out the government which is being controlled by outsiders (baahari), who seek votes in Bihar but care for setting up factories only in Gujarat," he said.

Apparently mindful of the taints of corruption on his family and allegations of 'jungle raj' levelled by the NDA on the RJD rule, Yadav vowed to adopt an uncompromising stance on the two scourges.

He also reiterated his promise of ensuring that one member of each household in the state had a government job, saying people's aspirations were set to soar, like a ball "hit for a six".

"Naukri milega pakka. Ummedon kaa lagega chhakka," said Yadav, evoking wild applause from the crowds.

The RJD leader, who has been campaigning in a T-shirt, in an obvious bid to underscore his youthful appeal, in contrast with CM Kumar, who is in his mid-70s, also made the crowds chant slogans in favour of 'yuva ki sarkaar'.