At programme on INS Imphal, CM thanks PM for acknowledging Manipur's importance

Imphal, Dec 22 (PTI) Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Friday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for acknowledging the importance of Manipur and naming a defence warship after the state capital Imphal.

Addressing the curtain raiser ceremony of the Commissioning of INS Imphal, Indian Navy’s stealth guided missile destroyer, he also thanked Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and all the navy officials for taking this initiative.

"It is a proud moment for all Manipuris and we will all stand for a strong and united India... I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for acknowledging the importance of Manipur and naming a defence warship after Imphal," Singh said at the programme held at Kangla here.

The commissioning of INS Imphal not only adds another dimension to our country's maritime capabilities but also stands as a testament to the indomitable spirit of our armed forces," he later said on X.

"This warship, named after our vibrant state's capital, Imphal, reflects the unity and strength that define us as a nation... May INS Imphal sail with pride, safeguarding our nation and contributing to the peace and security of our region," he said in the post.

Equipped with BrahMos surface-to-surface missiles and anti-submarine indigenous rocket launchers, the ship was delivered to the Indian Navy on October 20 by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL), Mumbai.

On the ethnic strife in the state, the chief minister said peace has been restored in the state.

"I appeal to the public not to create any situation that will lead to misunderstanding and to have faith in the government," Singh said. PTI COR NN