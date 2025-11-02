At public grievance meet in Mathura, officials find out police land encroached since 1992

Mathura (UP), Nov 2 (PTI) Senior officials at a public grievance hearing in Mathura were in for a rude surprise when two police officials came to them with a complaint of land encroachment.

While land grab is not unusual, the case stands out as the property was allotted for the construction of police quarters 33 years back, according to officials.

Mathura District Magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh and Senior Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar were told that police have failed to clear the alleged encroachment during a 'Sampoorna Samadhan Diwas' held in Mant tehsil to hear public grievances.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Suresh Chand Rawat said the police department is taking necessary action in the matter.

The DM and SSP were informed that in 1992, the then head of Mant Mula village, Lahari Shankar Rawat, had allotted more than three acres of land on the main road to the gram panchayat for the construction of police quarters, according to locals present at the grievance hearing.

The DM and SSP instructed Mant SHO Jasbir Singh and Circle Officer (Mant) Ashish Sharma, who brought the matter to the officials, to promptly measure the allotted land and secure possession so that the government can begin the process of allocating funds for police housing.

The SSP expressed his displeasure with the two officials and said, "When police are unable to vacate their own land, how can the common man expect any relief from them?" The property at the Mant police station area remained unoccupied for years but later was encroached upon illegally, a local said.

A part of the land was even sold by a person who tampered with the land documents, and when the revenue department attempted to have it measured, he obtained a stay order from a local court, the person who was at the public meeting said. PTI COR NAV SKY SKY