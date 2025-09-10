At Rajasthan Congress rally against BJP govt, Dotasra says public anger never this high

Kota (Rajasthan) Sep 10 (PTI) The Congress' Rajasthan unit chief Govind Singh Dotasara on Wednesday said public anger has never been this high against the government, as thousands of workers of the party held a march against the BJP dispensation at the Centre and state.

Targeting Narendra Modi, he said the prime minister won his first election due to false promises, his second by using the Army's bravery in the Balakot air strikes and the third by "vote theft".

Dotasra, AICC national secretary Dheeraj Gurjar, party leader Prahalad Gunjal were in an open jeep during the Jan Aakrosh Rally, a march from Kishore Sagar Talab to Kota district collectorate.

Thousands of party workers attended with banners, placards and flags, as they raised slogans against the ruling government. The rally was organised by the Kota city and rural Congress committee.

Dotasra, who led the rally, also criticised the government's handling of the recent floods in the state, saying it was indifferent to the grievances of the farmers.

Reiterating the party's line on "vote chori" allegations against the BJP, Dotasra said the party's Lok Sabha candidate in the 2024 elections, Phralad Gunjal , lost to sitting MP Om Birla as the ruling party stole votes.

"They (BJP and Narendra Modi) won their first election due to "jumla" (political rhetoric) and false promises. Modiji and team contested and won the second term in the name of Balakot using the Army's gallantry, and in third term, they won the election not by the votes of people but by vote chori," he said.

The Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committe (PCC) chief urged the party workers to ignore minor differences and issues and unite to dethrone the BJP government from the Centre and state.

Dotasra said in his career of 25 years, he has never witnessed as much public anger as now.

Heavy rains and floods in the state has left farmers with completely damaged crops, collapsed houses, roads with cracks, he said.

"Unfortunately, the government has also turned worthless for the farmers, Dotasara added.

He said when the state was witnessing floods, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma conducted an 8-hour-long video conference with officials. He did not discuss crop damage, kids' education, damaged roads nor did he enquire about the law and order situation, only gave them a "meaningless" lecture for eight hours, the PCC chief said.

Taking further aim at the CM, Dotasra added that Sharma did not spare a minute to visit to the families of the seven school kids killed in the school building collapse in Jhalawar but has he has the time to fly in a helicopter on public money to "prostate before RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat" and meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Prahalad Gunjal, Dheeraj Gurajar and other senior leaders also addressed the rally. Heavy police force was deployed along the route of the Jan Aakrosh Rally, with barricading and traffic diversion at several places in the city. PTI COR SKY SKY