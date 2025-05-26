At rally in district bordering Pakistan, PM asks its citizens to come forward to end terrorism

Bhuj, May 26 (PTI) The people of Pakistan should understand that their government and Army are supporting terrorism for their own benefit so they must come forward to end the scourge and live a peaceful life, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday.

On his first visit to Gujarat after Operation Sindoor, the Centre's military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, he warned that if the people of Pakistan do not choose the path of peace, they will face the wrath of the Indian Army.

The PM, who on Monday (May 26) completed 11 years in office, also highlighted India surpassing Japan to become the world's fourth-largest economy.

"Indian economy was at the 11th place (in 2014 when he took office), but today, after 11 years, it is at the 4th spot," Modi declared, addressing a gathering in Bhuj town of Kutch district after inaugurating and laying foundation stones for projects worth over Rs 50,000 crore.

He slammed Pakistan for sponsoring cross-border terrorism and asked its citizens to reflect on where their country stands and what they have achieved after all these years.

"While India believes in tourism, Pakistan considers terrorism as tourism, which is very dangerous for the world. I want to ask the people of Pakistan - what they have achieved? Today, India is the 4th largest economy in the world. But what is your situation? Those who promoted terrorism ruined your future," said Modi, directly addressing the people of Pakistan at the rally in Kutch district, which shares land border with the neighbouring country.

Before the programme, the PM took part in a roadshow from the city airport till the event venue on Bhuj-Mirzapar road. A large number of people gathered on both sides of the route to greet Modi and congratulate him for the success of Operation Sindoor.

According to Modi, Pakistani leaders and the Army are playing "game" to remain in power.

"The people of Pakistan, listen to what Modi is saying. Your government and Army are supporting terrorism. This is a game to be in power. You should ask who ruined the future of your children? Youths should ask whether this path is right or wrong. Your Army and government are pushing you towards darkness," he emphasised.

"Terrorism is a way of making money for your government and Army. The people of Pakistan must come forward to end terrorism. Live a happy and peaceful life and have your meal. Otherwise, my bullet is there for you (sukh-chain ko zindagi jio, roti khao. Varna meri goli to hai hee)," cautioned the PM.

He said Operation Sindoor was a mission to save humanity and end terrorism. The May 7-10 military action made it clear India follows a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to terrorism.

"Post-Pahalgam attack, I waited for 15 days hoping Pakistan will take action on terrorism but it seems it is their bread and butter. Thus, I gave a free hand to the armed forces. We destroyed Pakistan -based terror targets without harming anyone else," noted the PM.

"The headquarters of terrorism were on India's radar and we struck them with precision. This showcases the strength and discipline of our armed forces," Modi stressed.

He made it clear India does not have enmity with people of any country and it was only focused on fighting terrorism and those sponsoring it.

"India's fight is solely against cross-border terrorism and those who sponsor it," declared the Prime Minister, asserting New Delhi's enmity lies with the forces nurturing terrorism, not with people of any nation.

Before his address, Modi interacted with a dozen elderly women who were among 300-odd courageous women from Madhapar village in Kutch district who had helped the Indian Army by rebuilding an airfield in just 72 hours after it was destroyed in Pakistan bombings in the 1971 war.

Modi later informed the audience that these women gave a sapling of Sindoor tree, which will now be planted at PM House in New Delhi.

Continuing further, the PM maintained that when Pakistan tried to attack civilians on the night of May 9, Indian military attacked with double force and decimated their air bases.

"Entire Pakistan was shivering with fear after seeing our response. Their air bases are still in the ICU. Pakistan was compelled to surrender after that. They started waving white flag (requesting a halt to attacks) and told us that they don't want a war. We told them that they should have kept quiet, and you had to face consequences for your mistake," he said.

At the event, the PM inaugurated or laid foundation stones for projects worth over Rs 50,000 crore in key sectors such as port infrastructure, solar energy, power transmission, road and building development, said an official release. PTI PJT PD RSY