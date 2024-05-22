At Rs 5,705 cr, TDP Guntur candidate's assets highest among LS poll contestants: ADR

New Delhi, May 22 (PTI) TDP's candidate from Andhra Pradesh's Guntur Lok Sabha seat Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani has assets worth Rs 5,705 crore, the highest among the 8,360 contesting the 2024 general elections, according to poll affidavits analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms.
BJP's Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, who contested the Chevella seat in neighbouring Telangana, declared assets worth Rs 4,568 crore while Pallavi Shrinivas Dempo, the BJP's candidate from South Goa, has assets worth Rs 1,361 crore.
Industrialist Naveen Jindal, the BJP's candidate from Haryana's Kurukshetra Lok Sabha seat, declared assets worth Rs 1,241 crore and Congress' Nakul Nath contesting the Chhindwara seat in Madhya Pradesh has assets worth Rs 716 crore, the analysis by poll rights body Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR) showed. TDP candidate from Nellore in Andhra Pradesh, Prabhakar Reddy Vemireddy, also declared assets worth Rs 716 crore.
Those with high-value declarations also include AIADMK's Ashok Kumar from Erode Lok Sabha seat in Tamil Nadu (Rs 662 crore), and Congress' Venkataramane Gowda aka 'Star Chandru' from Mandya in Karnataka (Rs 622 crore) and D K Suresh from Bangalore Rural in Karnataka (Rs 593 crore), the analysis showed.
Union Minister and BJP candidate from Guna in Madhya Pradesh Jyotiraditya M Scindia declared assets worth Rs 424 crore, BJD's Santrupt Misra from Cuttack in Odisha Rs 482 crore and Congress' Chhatrapati Shahu Shahaji from Kolhapur in Maharashtra declared assets worth Rs 342 crore.
Other notable candidates with high-value assets include actor-turned-politician and BJP's Mathura candidate Hema Malini (Rs 278 crore) and the party's Jhansi candidate Anurag Sharma (Rs 212 crore). Both Mathura and Jhansi Lok Sabha seats are in Uttar Pradesh.
The Lok Sabha polls are being held in seven phases -- between April 19 and June 1. The counting of votes will take place on June 4 for the world's biggest election exercise.
Five rounds of polling have been completed. The sixth and seven phases will be held on May 25 and June 1. PTI UZM UZM ANB ANB