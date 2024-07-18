At Shiv Sena meet, leaders ask CM to ensure party contests maximum seats

Mumbai, Jul 18 (PTI) Shiv Sena MLAs on Thursday asked Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to ensure the party contests the maximum number of seats in the upcoming Maharashtra assembly polls citing its good performance in the recent Lok Sabha elections.

The request was made at a meeting of the party's state ministers, MPs, MLAs and functionaries from across districts chaired by the CM to evolve the strategy for the state polls, likely to be held in October.

"MLAs have requested the CM to ensure the Shiv Sena contests maximum number of seats. They cited the good performance of the Sena in the recent Lok Sabha polls. During the meeting, assembly poll observers and in charges were appointed," a party leader said.

The Shiv Sena won seven of the 15 Lok Sabha seats it contested in Maharashtra, achieving a strike rate of 47 per cent.

Shiv Sena's 15 candidates garnered 7.4 million votes, representing 19 percent of the total electorate, with 14.5 percent remaining loyal to the party's 'bow and arrow' symbol, the leader pointed out.

He said the CM emphasised the importance of prioritizing organizational building, conducting constituency-specific surveys, registering new members in Yuva Sena and Mahila Aghadi, he said.

At the meeting held in Varsha, the CM's official residence in south Mumbai's Malabar Hill area, discussions were held on how to publicize the welfare measures announced by the government and ensure they cover maximum number of beneficiaries.

"Shiv Sena will contest the polls as part of the Mahayuti (which also includes the BJP and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP) and, therefore, the CM asked functionaries to avoid internal criticism," the party leader added.

Former Shiv Sena MP Hemant Godse told reporters election observers and in-charges have been appointed for important assembly constituencies across the state.

Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena deputy leader Krishna Hegde told PTI deliberations focused on how to strengthen the ruling Mahayuti' by propagating the welfare measures announced by the government, including schemes like 'Majhi Ladki Bahin', a job training and stipend programme for youths (tentatively named 'Ladka Bhau'), three free LPG cylinders a year for households and initiatives for senior citizens, among others.

He said party observers will be announced for all the 288 assembly constituencies to help people avail benefits of these schemes.

Under the 'Majhi Ladki Bahin' scheme, eligible women in the 21-60 age group will get a monthly allowance of Rs 1,500. The first instalment under the scheme is expected to be released in August during the Rakshabandhan festival.

As part of the job training and stipend scheme for youths, eligible individuals who are Class 12 pass will receive Rs 6,000, diploma holders will get Rs 8,000, and those with a bachelor's degree will get Rs 10,000. The beneficiaries will receive this stipend from the government during their on-job industrial training. PTI MR RSY BNM