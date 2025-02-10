At state-level 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' event, Haryana CM encourages students to embrace challenges

Chandigarh, Feb 10 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini addressed students on Monday at the state-level event of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha-2025', encouraging them to embrace challenges with confidence and determination.

At the event held at Shaheed Major Anuj Rajput Government Model Sanskriti Senior Secondary School in Panchkula, he shared with the students his own experiences, highlighting that the greater the challenge, the more fulfilling is the journey to overcome it.

The chief minister expressed his gratitude to the School Education Department, the principal and the staff of Major Anuj Rajput Government Model Sanskriti Senior Secondary School for the successful organisation of the event.

He emphasised that teachers play a vital role in the holistic development of students.

After the programme, Saini interacted with the students, discussing various aspects of their academic journey. He motivated them to give their best in the upcoming exams and extended his blessings for their success.

He and students of Class 10 and 12 from various schools in the district watched the live telecast of the Prime Minister's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha-2025' programme from Delhi. State BJP president Mohan Lal Badoli was also present on this occasion.

Saini said Prime Minister Modi interacts directly with students every year before their board exams, encouraging them to appear in the exams without stress.

Modi also guides the parents and teachers of the students to help maintain the students' confidence during exam time, the chief minister added.

Saini said the Haryana government was not only emphasising providing quality education but also focusing on skill development for the youth. "Haryana's youth are now becoming self-reliant by pursuing education alongside setting up startup ventures," he said.