At Tiranga Yatra in Jaipur, BJP leaders term it society's tribute to military for Op Sindoor

Jaipur, May 15 (PTI) Rajasthan BJP leaders on Thursday extolled the armed forces for "breaking the back of terrorists" through Operation Sindoor and asserted the Tiranga Yatra taken out here on Thursday was not just the party's tribute but the society's homage to the military.

The march, which began at Albert Hall and culminated at Badi Chaupad, saw Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, his deputy Diya Kumari, and several senior BJP leaders in attendance. Hundreds of BJP workers and locals marched with the tricolour in hand, raising patriotic slogans.

People showered flowers on the procession at multiple points, including at New Gate, Bapu Bazaar, Sanganeri Gate, Johri Bazaar, and Jama Masjid. Sending out a message of communal unity, members of the minority community welcomed the march at Jama Masjid.

Addressing the gathering at Albert Hall before the march began, CM Sharma said, "The wave of anger and emotion that swept the nation after the Pahalgam attack was met with a strong response by our armed forces who struck terrorist bases in Pakistan." "I thank all those involved in Operation Sindoor, as well as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Cabinet for giving our defence forces a free hand." After the march ended at Badi Chaupad, BJP state chief Madan Rathore claimed the Indian armed forces entered 500 kilometres into Pakistani and struck structures beyond Rawalpindi.

"Pakistan could do little in return. Their response was limited to fireworks. I was in Phalodi where one of their missiles landed, but it did no significant damage. This shows their lack of capability," he said.

Describing Pakistan as a "factory of terror", Rathore said terrorists wiped off 'sindoor' (vermillion powder worn by married Hindu women) of many of "our sisters".

"When Prime Minister Modi rushed back from abroad, the look on his face made it clear that a strong action would follow. The Army was given a free hand, and they delivered," the state BJP chief said.

Senior BJP leader Arun Chaturvedi said the march was aimed at boosting the morale of the armed forces and was not limited to political messaging.

"The Indian armed forces have broken the back of terrorists through Operation Sindoor. The Tiranga Yatra is a tribute from the society, not just from a political party. It will be organised at the divisional, district, and assembly levels in the coming days," he said.

The Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes early on May 7 at nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK), including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's Muridke base.

The strikes were carried out under Operation Sindoor two weeks after the execution-style killing of 26 civilians in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

Over 100 terrorists, including high-value targets such as Yusuf Azhar, Abdul Malik Rauf and Mudasir Ahmed, were eliminated during Operation Sindoor, according to the Indian military.