Atal Bihari Vajpayee remains unparalleled figure in Indian politics: Adityanath

Lucknow, Dec 24 (PTI) Former prime minister and BJP stalwart Atal Bihari Vajpayee remains an unparalleled figure who elevated Indian politics for six decades, blending it with values and ideals, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Wednesday.

Addressing an 'Atal Geet Ganga' programme on Wednesday alongside Defence Minister and Lucknow MP Rajnath Singh, Adityanath released a booklet titled 'Atal Mahanayak' on the eve of the late leader’s 101st birth anniversary.

“Atal Ji elevated Indian politics for six decades, blending it with values and ideals,” Adityanath said, emphasising that irrespective of political affiliation, leaders can leave their mark while upholding their integrity.

"Atal Ji's inspiration, determination and vision were reflected not only in his political work but also in his poetry. A poet, writer, journalist and visionary statesman, he was respected across India and admired worldwide. Atal Ji remains an unparalleled figure in Indian politics," Adityanath said.

Recalling Vajpayee's poem ‘Haar Nahi Manunga’, the chief minister said, “It continues to inspire citizens facing challenges. While Atal Ji had a poet's heart, he worked with relentless determination for the nation. His visionary leadership transformed rural development, urban connectivity, and public welfare systems.” Vajpayee advanced the goal of 'Antyodaya', Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya's dream, through pro-poor schemes, giving a new identity to governance and development, Adityanath added.

The chief minister recalled that Vajpayee became the BJP president at a time when the party faced challenging times. With steadfast resolve, he famously said, “The darkness will lift, the sun will rise”, Adityanath said.

“He (Vajpayee) advised the opposition parties – ‘fight the BJP, not India’. Atal Ji's poem 'Mere Prabhu Mujhko Kabhi Itni Unchai Na Dena' continues to inspire the party workers, citizens and the nation alike,” the chief minister said.

He also talked about the Rashtra Prerna Sthal, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate in Lucknow on Thursday.

“The site features 65-foot bronze statues of Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya and Atal Bihari Vajpayee, along with a digital museum showcasing their philosophy and vision. Visitors are expected to be deeply inspired by this tribute to national ideology, which continues to guide India toward a new future,” he said.

The open-air theatre at Prerna Sthal can accommodate 3,000 people, with a stage designed for large-scale events, while the grounds can host up to 2 lakh visitors, making it Lucknow's largest public venue, with parking for 4,000 buses and cars, Adityanath said.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak convened the event, in which poet Kumar Vishwas presented a solo recital.

The other dignitaries present included former state BJP president Ramapati Ram Tripathi, outgoing state BJP chief Bhupendra Chaudhary, MP Brijlal, Mayor Sushma Kharkwal, MLC Mukesh Sharma, and State Women's Commission Chairperson Babita Singh Chauhan.