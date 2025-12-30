Atal library inaugurated twice by BJP leaders on same day

Gurugram, Dec 30 (PTI) A Union minister and a Haryana minister, both from the BJP, inaugurated an Atal Library in Sector 12 in Faridabad at different times on the same day.

Union Minister of State Krishan Pal Gurjar and Haryana minister Vipul Goyal both denied knowledge about the inauguration of the library by the other on Sunday.

The official invitation letter for the inauguration of the Atal Library, built at a cost of Rs 3.85 crore in Town Park, was issued the District Information and Public Relations Department.

According to the invite, the building was to be inaugurated by Union Minister Gurjar in the presence of Rajya Sabha member Surendra Singh Nagar, Haryana Industries Minister Rao Narveer, state Revenue Minister Vipul Goyal and Mayor Praveen Joshi. The inauguration plaque with their names was also installed at the site.

On Sunday, Surendra Nagar attended a programme organised by Vipul Goyal in Sector 16 to listen to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Mann Ki Baat" radio address. At around 12.30 pm, the two leaders, along with state Minister for Food and Supplies Rajesh Nagar and Mayor Joshi, reached Sector 12 and inaugurated the Atal Library.

However, between 2.30 pm and 3 pm, Gurjar, along with some MLAs, also reached the site for the inauguration. A ribbon was again tied for them by the officials. Gurjar cut the ribbon and inaugurated the Atal Library.

When contacted, Gurjar said that he has no knowledge that the library was inaugurated twice. He said he was given a 2.30 pm appointment by the department, so he arrived for the inauguration as scheduled.

"The stone installed by the department bears my name. Only the government officials will tell that when I had to do the inauguration, then why did someone else get it done," he said.

Asked about the matter, Revenue Minister Vipul Goyal said, "When the inauguration has already taken place, then what can I say about why someone is inaugurating it." "The stone was installed, bearing everyone's name. Union Minister of State Krishnapal Gurjar is our respected MP and Minister," he said. PTI CORR RT RT