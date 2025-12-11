Atal-Modi Good Governance Yatra launched in Andhra ahead of statewide NDA rallies

Dharmavaram (Andhra Pradesh), Dec 11 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh BJP state president PVN Madhav on Thursday launched the 'Atal–Modi Good Governance Yatra' in Sri Satya Sai district, to mark the birth centenary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The event also marked the beginning of statewide NDA rallies from December 11 to 25.

A rally featuring 500 motorcycles and 200 cars was flagged off from the BJP office in Dharmavaram town as part of the programme.

“We have launched the Atal–Modi Good Governance Yatra today to mark the birth centenary of Vajpayee, beginning statewide NDA rallies from December 11 to 25,” said a BJP release.

Madhav said the yatra will cover two districts everyday till December 25 with the aim of strengthening NDA coordination and motivating youth across the southern state.

Madhav along with Andhra Pradesh Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav and other BJP leaders led the rally in a bus yatra and unveiled a statue of Vajpayee.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is expected to arrive later in the day to participate as the chief guest, said the press release.

PTI MS STH ROH