Atal Tunnel boon for locals, reduces travel time, says Himachal Governor Shukla

Shimla, Oct 15 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Tuesday visited the Atal tunnel and said that it not only promotes tourism activities but also serves as a boon for the locals by reducing their travel time and distance between Manali-Keylong and Leh around the year.

During the visit, the Commanding Officer of the BRO Sandeep Singh informed the Governor about the escape tunnel which opens every 400 meters. The tunnel bypasses most of the sites which were prone to road blockages, avalanches and traffic jams, he added.

The Governor said the tunnel, which is the highest highway single-tube tunnel above 10,000 feet in the world connecting areas on both sides of Lahaul-Spiti and Kullu, is a boon to the locals who travel around the year as it reduces the travel time. It also promotes tourism activities in the area.

Later, the Governor also visited Sissu Lake. He said that the visit to Himachal Pradesh was futile if people don't witness and enjoy the beauty of Lahaul valley, a statement issued here said.

"Though the whole of Himachal is beautiful, the beauty of Lahaul cannot be described in words. We just have to take care of its sanctity, pristine environment and cleanliness", he said.