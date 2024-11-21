ATF presents awards to innovators in assistive technology at Bengaluru Tech Summit

Bengaluru, Nov 21 (PTI) Bengaluru-based AssisTech Foundation (ATF) on Thursday presented 10 awards across three categories to innovators leveraging assistive technology to transform the lives of people with disabilities.

The award ceremony was held during the Bengaluru Tech Summit.

Award-winning startups included Access for All, XL Cinema, SHG Technologies, and InfiHeal Health Tech. In the enablers category, VIT–Technology Business Incubator, Cognizant Foundation, National Association for the Blind Delhi, Global Innovation Hub, and the State Commission for Persons with Disabilities, Goa, received the 2024 ATF Awards.

The awards were presented by Karnataka IT Minister Priyank Kharge in the presence of Ekroop Caur, Secretary, Department of Electronics, IT, BT, and Science & Technology, Prashanth Prakash, Founding Partner, Accel Partners India, Surendra S, Managing Director, Accenture Advanced Technology Centre and Darshan HV, Managing Director, Department of IT BT and KITS, Government of Karnataka.

Launched in 2022 by cricketer Rahul Dravid, the ATF Awards are India’s only recognition for the assistive technology ecosystem. They honour innovative solutions developed by startups and impactful initiatives led by enablers such as corporates, government bodies, NGOs, investors, and educational institutions, ATF said in a press release.

"The awards are supported by organisations including Accenture, Microsoft, Shell, and ThoughtWorks," said Prateek Madhav, CEO and Co-Founder of ATF. PTI JR SSK SSK KH