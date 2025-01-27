Athawale demands inquiry into bid to vandalise B R Ambedkar's statue

Mumbai: Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Monday condemned the attempt to vandalise the statue of Dr B R Ambedkar in Amritsar and demanded an inquiry.

The RPI (A) chief said the party workers would stage demonstrations in Punjab and Maharashtra.

Speaking to reporters, Athawale alleged that the Bhagwant Mann government in Punjab was responsible for the incident and demanded a detailed inquiry.

Athawale will visit the spot on Wednesday.

Police have arrested a man who allegedly attempted to damage a statue of BR Ambedkar in Amritsar. A video of the incident went viral, showing a man purportedly climbing the statue using a steel ladder carrying a hammer.