Athawale launches Arunachal unit of his party RPI(A), to contest panchayat polls

Itanagar, Nov 28 (PTI) Union minister Ramdas Athawale has launched the Arunachal Pradesh unit of Republican Party of India (Athawale).

The Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, while inaugurating the unit from Lekang in Namsai district on Thursday, said the party would field eight candidates in the upcoming panchayat elections in the state.

Noting that RPI (Athawale) follows the ideology of Dr B R Ambedkar and advocates social justice, equality, and political rights for marginalised communities, he said the party has organisational setup in 27 states, and asserted that it would bring good governance to Arunachal Pradesh.

The minister expressed hope that under Arunachal Pradesh unit president Likha Saaya, the party would expand its base in the state.

Later, addressing a press conference, Athawale asserted that his party owes its allegiance to the Constitution, which, he said, is a powerful document that gives value to democracy.

The Union minister said the Centre is focused on the development of the Northeast, including Arunachal Pradesh.

"When the BJP-led NDA came to power in 2014, our economy was in the 10th position but now India is at the fourth spot, and will surpass Germany within a year to become the third-largest economy," he said.

Stating that despite being the fourth-largest economy, the country still faces problems related to farmers, workers and women, among others, Athawale said the government is working to ameliorate the situation.

Stating that his ministry is responsible for 70-75 per cent of the population, including SCs, OBCs, persons with disabilities, transgender and orphans, the minister said he is committed to ensure that benefits reach eligible beneficiaries. PTI CORR ACD