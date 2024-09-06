Athawale lays foundation stone of Naga Mandi in Nagaland

Dimapur, Sep 6 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Social Justice & Empowerment, Ramdas Athawale, on Friday laid the foundation stone of Naga Mandi at Seithekema-A in Chumoukedima district aiming at enhancing agricultural trade and bolstering the agrarian economy of Nagaland.

Athawale said that the Naga Mandi is projected to generate significant economic benefits, enhance farmers’ income, create direct and indirect job opportunities, and improve market efficiency.

The Centre is supporting all farmers as without agriculture and peasants, there is no meaning in life, he said.

Outlining the features of the Naga Mandi, he said there would be 110 retail outlets for traders, 10 units of warehouses with a total capacity of 4000 MT, besides 2 dedicated areas for auction yards for transparent trading.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and others were also present on the occasion.

Rural Agro Farms (RAF) LLP has been awarded a government permit to establish and operate a comprehensive agricultural mandi in Nagaland under the Build-Operate-Maintain Public-Private Partnership (BOM-PPP) model. PTI CORR NBS NBS NN