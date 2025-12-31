Athawale meets Eknath Shinde, seeks 'dignified' seat share for RPI (A) in BMC polls

Thane, Dec 31 (PTI) Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Wednesday met with Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde at his residence here and requested additional seats from the BJP-Shiv Sena quota to ensure RPI (A)'s active participation in the upcoming civic polls in Mumbai and Thane.

The meeting comes a day after Athawale targeted the BJP-Sena combine for excluding his party from a seat-sharing deal for Mumbai civic polls, and termed the move "betrayal of trust.” "During the dialogue on Wednesday, Athawale expressed the growing sentiment among his party workers regarding their representation in Mumbai and other major municipal corporations. He formally requested additional seats from the BJP-Shiv Sena quota to ensure RPI (A)'s active participation in the polls," according to a release issued by Shinde's office.

Athawale also demanded the inclusion of RPI (A) workers in key planning and administrative bodies.

"Union Minister Ramdas Athawale today paid a goodwill visit to Eknath Shinde. He made a strong demand to Shinde to include RPI workers in other committees, including the Mumbai District Planning Committee," the release said.

Shinde said he would include RPI (A) workers in the committees on priority if he receives a list from the Athwale-led party.

Shinde, however, sidestepped a question on RPI (A) contesting in civic polls in Thane, a stronghold of the Deputy Chief Minister.

Shinde maintained that there is "no room for RPI" in the current seat-sharing arrangement for the city.

The BJP and Shiv Sena on Tuesday finalised the seat-sharing arrangement for the upcoming elections to 227-member Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The BJP will contest 137 seats, while Shiv Sena will field candidates in 90 seats. Both parties will also allocate a portion of their respective seat quotas to their allied parties as part of the broader Mahayuti arrangement. PTI COR NSK