Athawale seeks action under SC/ST Act against man who tried to hurl shoe at CJI Gavai

Panaji, Oct 9 (PTI) Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Thursday demanded that a case under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act should be registered against the man who tried to throw a shoe at Chief Justice of India B R Gavai.

The incident took place because some people from the upper caste community could not come to terms with the fact that Gavai, who is from the Dalit community, has risen to such a high position, he said.

Speaking at a press conference here, Athawale, a prominent Dalit leader and Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, said the incident was condemnable.

"Such kind of an attack on the CJI has happened for the first time. Bhushan Gavai is from Dalit community and he has achieved his position on his own (merit)," the minister said, adding that some upper caste community members could not digest this fact.

"I demand that the accused should be booked under the SC /ST Act, since Gavai was attacked because he is a Dalit. No CJI was attacked before this," Athawale added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the incident and also spoke to the CJI after the episode, Athawale noted.

In an unprecedented and shocking incident, a 71-year-old lawyer, Rakesh Kishore, took his shoe in his hand and tried to hurl it at the CJI on Monday. PTI RPS KRK