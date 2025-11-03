Atheists forum meet in Kolkata to promote rational thinking amid 'rise of religious fundamentalism'

Kolkata, Nov 3 (PTI) In a bid to promote rational thinking and scientific temper, a forum of atheists is organising a unique meet in Kolkata to encourage free expression and oppose superstition, casteism and religious fundamentalism.

Around 250 participants from Kolkata and other parts of the state are expected to attend the November 5 meeting of Nastik Mancha (Forum of Atheists), said Basudev Ghatak, one of the organisers.

"After holding meetings at Nabadwip, Barasat and other places in the state, we are gathering for the first time in the metropolis. We believe none can do without the basic tenets of atheism, which are essential for an objective way of thinking," Ghatak said.

He said the discussions would focus on conventional beliefs vis-à-vis scientific thought.

"Atheists, spiritual-minded and deeply religious persons as well as sceptics are welcome," he added.

Meenakshi Mondal, mother of deceased Jadavpur University student Anamika, said she hopes to attend the event if her health permits.

"I came to know about their activities recently and contacted Ghatak. The tragedy that struck our lives has made me question the existence of God. I do not wish to debate, but I want to attend the deliberations and express my views if possible," Mondal said.

Anamika had died on September 11 after accidentally falling into a waterbody on Jadavpur University campus.

Ghatak said the upcoming meet assumes greater significance amid a rising trend of religion influencing policies and political narratives.

"We feel governments and political parties are increasingly using religion to polarise people," he said. PTI SUS MNB