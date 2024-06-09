Athletes, industry experts throng International Health, Sports, and Fitness Festival

New Delhi, Jun 9 (PTI) About 500 domestic and international athletes, apart from fitness brands and industry experts, participated in the three-day International Health, Sports, and Fitness Festival in Delhi.

The event is being held at Pragati Maidan since Friday.

Event organisers said the highlights were two colossal bodybuilding championships, sponsored by sports and wellness nutrition brand Steadfast Nutrition. These were the Steadfast Nutrition Pro Show -- Asia's biggest bodybuilding championship -- and Sheru Classic Pro Qualifiers, India's biggest bodybuilding tournament for amateur athletes.

The International Health, Sports, and Fitness Festival (IHFF), 2024, attracted 1.5 lakh spectators across three three days, according to a statement.

Steadfast Nutrition founder Aman Puri said, "The Steadfast Nutrition Pro Show is a milestone event for Indian bodybuilding and the only road in India to the world's most prestigious bodybuilding championship -- Mr Olympia, USA. Past champions like Arnold Schwarzenegger and Phil Health cemented their legendary status on this very stage." "The aim is to propel bodybuilding -- a rapidly growing sport -- to the forefront alongside cricket and football, which aligns with our vision of making India a global sporting powerhouse by 2050," he added.

The event was a focal point for fitness expertise, networking and knowledge exchange, making it an essential event for those engaged in the fitness and nutraceutical industry.

Four winners were chosen at the Steadfast Nutrition Pro Show in their respective categories.

This year's IHFF is also witnessing several other competitions, including powerlifting and strongman championships.