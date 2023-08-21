'ATHR-ACCIDENTMan-son hit by truck on highway Ambala, die

Ambala, Aug 21 (PTI) A man and his son sitting outside their broken down car here on the Panchkula-Yamunanagar National Highway were killed on Monday after being run over by a truck, police said.

The victims have been identified as Jang Singh, 55, and his 22-year-old son, Sarup Singh, both from Patiala in Punjab.

According to police, their car suffered a breakdown near Saha when the two were on their way home from Uttar Pradesh.

They parked the car on a roadside and sat down close to it. A truck coming from the Yamuna Nagar side hit the men and their car from behind, police said.

After the accident, the truck overturned and the car was flung across the road divider. The accident was reported to police by some passersby.

The truck driver who fled the scene is being looked for, police said. PTI COR SUN VN VN