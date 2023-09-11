'ATHR-DROWNTwo youths die due to drowning in Haryana's Nuh

Nuh, Sep 11 (PTI) Two youths died by drowning while taking a bath in a water body formed in a hill mine here, police said on Monday.

The incident happened in Gram Sehsola Patti of Tauru in district of Nuh, they said, adding that the two men did not know swimming.

According to police,the deceased were identified as Ayas (19), resident of Rojka Meo and Mehtab (20), a native of Bihar. Police handed over the bodies to the kin of the deceased after the post-mortem on Monday, police said.

On Sunday evening, the two youths along with their companions had reached an old mine in a hill in Sehsola Patti which was filled with water. Both the men went into the water to take a bath, but they had no idea about its depth, police said.

They cried for help while they were drowning but by the time local villagers arrived, both of them had drowned, police said.

“The mine of Sehsola hill was filled with rain water. Both the deceased youths did not know how to swim and died due to drowning in deep water, said Inspector Naresh Kumar, SHO of Rojka Meo Police Station. PTI COR SUN SKY SKY